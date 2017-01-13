Things to do in East Tennessee: MLK Day edition

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – There are many events going on this weekend in East Tennessee, including events honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Friday

Knoxville Ice Bears

The team will be going head to head with the Columbus Cottonmouths. The game starts at 7:30 p.m at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum. Visit the team’s website for ticket information.

Standing Together for Justice and Equality Community Forum

The event will be at the Beck Cultural Center, 1927 Dandridge Avenue at 6:30 p.m. The event is hosted by the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance.

Saturday

Monster Jam

The event will feature many monster trucks doing tricks to wow fans, including: Grave Digger, Monster Mutt, Bad news Travels Fast, Aftershock, Krazy Train, Mechanical Mischief and more. Tickets start at $20. The event is at Thompson-Boling Area at noon and 6 p.m.

YWCA Race Against Racism

The run will feature a 5K, 1-mile walk and Kids Fun Run. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the race begins at 1 p.m. The event will be held at the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center, 124 S. Cruze Street.

Ron White

The comedian will be make audience members laugh at the Tennessee Theatre. There will be two shows: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50. For ticket information, visit the Tennessee Theatre’s website.

MLK Kids and Families Fair

The event is open to all ages and will feature fun activities, educational displays and more. The event will take place at the Blount County Public Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Youth Town Hall: America 2017 “Moving the Dream Along”

The event will be a town hall meeting featuring eight high school students from Blount County schools. The event is organized by the Blount County United Youth Committee and the school superintendents. It will be at the New Providence Presbyterian Church at 703 West Broadway and will start at 7 p.m.

Sunday

Gatlinburg Wildfire Benefit Show

The event will benefit the Sevier County Human Society. There will be performances by multiple acts including The School of rock, Inward of Eden, Belfast 6 Pack, WarClown and The Holifields. It starts at 6 p.m at Open Chord, 8502 Kingston Pike. Guests are encouraged to donate at least $8.

Wanderers’ Trail Race

The 5K will go through woods, crossing hills, and more near Maryvillle College. There will be a Kids trail Mile, as well. The 5K takes place at 2 p.m. and the Kids Trail Race takes place at 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Monday

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Memorial Parade

Knoxville’ parade will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting at the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center.

Blount County Martin Luther King Jr. March

The march will start the MLK Community Center (209 E. Franklin Street in Alcoa) and go to Maryville College. Attendees will meet at 12:45 p.m. The march begins at 1 p.m.

Night with the Arts

The event will honor Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy. It will feature music from the Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra and performances by The Carpet Bag Theatre, Inc. The event will be at the Tennessee Theatre at 6 p.m.

Memorial Tribute Service

The event will be at Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church at 11:45 a.m. It will feature community awards ceremony, singing from the Celebration Choir and a keynote speaker.

Dr. King Had A Dream, How About You?

The event will take place at the Clayton Center for the Arts at Maryville College. There will be performances by Maryville College students, Voices of Praise and Maryville College’s gospel choir. The event will be at 10:30 a.m.

Blount County MLK Celebration

The event will be at the Clayton Center for the Arts at Maryville College. The President and CEO of the Beck Cultural Center Renee Kesler will be the keynote speaker. It will start at 2 p.m.