Tennessee lawmakers face Feb. 9 deadline to file bills

The Associated Press Published:
(Photo: WKRN)
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee lawmakers have until Feb. 9 to file legislation they want to have considered during this year’s legislative session.

The House and Senate on Thursday completed their organizational sessions that involved electing the speakers, assigning committees and adopting rules. Lawmakers will take most of the rest of the month off until Republican Gov. Bill Haslam delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 30.

Any lawmaker seeking to have legislation filed after the Feb. 9 deadline will have to gain approval from the chamber’s late-filed bills committee.

Much of that downtime will involve filing bills through the Legislature’s legal department.

House members are limited to filing 15 bills each, and the chamber’s rules say the body won’t take up legislation unless it also has a Senate sponsor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s