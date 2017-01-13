State lawmakers send letter to UT president opposing outsourcing

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Twenty bipartisan state lawmakers have sent a letter to University of Tennessee President Dr. Joe DiPietro opposing Gov. Bill Haslam’s outsourcing plans.

The letter, sent from the office of State Sen. Richard Briggs, says the Strategies for Efficiency in Real Estate Management initiative to improve facilities management of state property is a good idea, there are legitimate concerns, especially the effect on university employees.

More online: Read the letter [PDF]

“With privatization,” the letter says, “the university loses the flexibility to move the right personnel to the right place at the right time at the discretion of the administration. A university in addition has unique and specialized technical requirements beyond ordinary maintenance services that can’t always be predicted in a contract or contract amendment.”

The lawmakers also expressed concern about moving taxpayer dollars out of state and the effect that would have on the economy.

“Savings may be seen on the front end but the state loses the trickledown effect on the local economy as well as the resulting tax revenue returning back to the state. The same can be said of the profits that leave the state with the contracting national company,” reads the letter.

Gov. Haslam has said that each facility and institution can opt out of the outsourcing program. The lawmakers urged DiPietro to seriously weigh that option.