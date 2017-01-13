Newsboys coming to Knoxville for Love Riot Tour

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Grammy-nominated band Newsboys is coming to Knoxville.

The group will be performing at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on April 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale January 20 at 10 p.m.

The Knoxville stop is a part of their “Love Riot Tour” which starts in Milwaukee.

There will be a new theatrical experience during the show, “God’s Not DEAD LIVE! Rivals. The theatrical performance will feature a cast of singers, actors and dancers to answer the quest “Can God really make a difference?”

“With this tour, we wanted to try something brand new, something different,” said Michael Tait, lead singer Newsboys. “There’s something about drama, seeing scenes acted out, lived out, right in front of you, that has a different effect. We are very excited about sharing this new theatrical experience with our fans.”

Fans can buy tickets online at Newsboys.com or at Knoxville Tickets.