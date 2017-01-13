Knox County mayor climbs into storm drain to find citizen’s keys

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett stepped in Friday to help a citizen who dropped his car keys into a storm drain.

Knox County communications director Michael Grider tweeted photos of the mayor, who had climbed into a storm drain in Knoxville’s Happy Holler community to retrieve the dropped keys.

“Not every day you see a mayor climb into a storm drain to get someone’s dropped car key. Life in Happy Holler. #MyMayor That’s @timburchett,” said Grider in the tweet.

Burchett took office in 2010 after serving in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

 

