Former Knox County employees sentenced in theft case

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two former employees for the Knox County Trustee’s Office was sentenced Friday.

Former operations manager John Haun was sentenced to two counts of theft and will receive 10 years for each count. He will serve 10 years in total due to the punishments running at the same time.

Ronda Jan Thomas was sentenced to four years unsupervised probation.

According to sources in the trustee’s office, between 2007 and 2008 Knox County contracted with Tennessee Residential Services for title work on tax sale property. The company was owned by Ray M. Mubarak.

There was $392,500 total in billing to Tennessee Residential Services. The largest single check was for $68,500 on July 16, 2007. Two other checks in January and February 2008 were for $64,000 and $67,000.

A source says Mubarak was a ghost employee. Investigators believe someone wrote checks from the trustee’s office to Tennessee Residential Service, but the money was pocketed by someone connected to this case.

During the investigation, former Knox County Trustee Mike Lowe, Mubarak, Haun, Thomas and Delbert Morgan were charged.

The charges follow an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the state Comptroller’s Office and the Knox County District Attorney’s Office. TBI began investigating in February 2009.

