East Tennessee first responder questions seat belts on school buses

NEWPORT (WATE) – Are seat belts the answer to better school bus safety?

The issue of seat belts on school buses has been debated across the country. Two deadly bus crashes have prompted calls for equipping buses with seat belts in Tennessee.

In November, a bus crashed into a tree in Chattanooga killing six students. In December 2014, a crash involving two Knox County buses claimed the lives of two students and a teacher’s aide.

However, even after a string of deadly bus accidents, Newport Rescue Squad Captain Rusty Williams said he believes seat belts are not the answer. Williams looked at rescue involving school buses while serving as the state training coordinator for the Tennessee Association Rescue Squad. One of the programs focused on bus fires, which he sees as a big threat.

“I do foresee seatbelts on school buses, just because the outcry of the public, but I really, really, really think it’s a bad idea,” said Williams. “From all the buses that we burned across the state, the main thing that I have seen is that within two minutes nobody is alive inside the bus anyway.”

A bus caught fire Monday in Alcoa. All 29 students, grades kindergarten through 12th grade, managed to get off the bus just moments before the bus went up in flames.

Video: Overheated brakes cause Alcoa school bus fire

“To me that’s the point, is getting the kids off safely,” said Wiliams. “To be able to get 60 kids off the bus and out of their seatbelts… I just don’t see that happening.”

Williams believes buses are already the safest vehicles on the road.

“The high-back seats and the closeness of them, is designed with safety in mind. They don’t have far in front of them in the event of an accident and you have four inches of padding on every seat,” Williams explains.

Instead of focusing on changes to the buses, Williams says the nation’s attention should be on those who drive them.

“Both incidents that have happened here recently, you’ve had drivers doing the wrong thing. I really think that screening the drivers and a good selection process is the biggest thing that we can do for our kids safety,” said Williams.

For years the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has echoed Williams’ sentiments, but recently the organization has begun saying that existing measures aren’t enough to prevent injuries in all crashes. The NTSB says seat belts could help in cases involving roll-overs and side-impact crashes. The board is recommending 3-point seat belts on new buses.

