East Tennesseans worried about possible Obamacare repeal

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- For many Affordable Care Act enrollees, the possibility of repealing the health insurance plan comes with questions and uncertainty.

“I feel it would be a trigger to all of my preexisting conditions because I wouldn’t be able to afford any of my medications,” said Toby Lopez, ACA enrollee.

Lopez says she enrolled in Obamacare when it was first introduced and has since felt freedom from the healthcare plan. She says she doesn’t have to worry about being uninsured, but says if Obamacare is repealed she’ll go back to doing just that.

“Hope is nonpartisan again. Hope is something every human being deserves. Healthcare is not a luxury it’s a necessity,” said Lopez.

Lopez works as a Peer Recovery Specialist at the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee. She says she speaks with people daily that are enrolled in Obamacare and are worried about coverage in the future.

Lopez said, “I’ve had people call me to tell me how expensive… They’re calling to research how much the medication would be out of pocket and they won’t be able to afford it just like myself.”

Although Republican leaders, including President-Elect Trump, have said if the ACA is repealed it will be replaced with something better, Lopez says until it’s official she won’t believe it.