1 dead after Alcoa motorcycle crash

ALCOA (WATE) – A fatal motorcycle crash happened early Friday morning in Alcoa.

The crash happened on Louisville Road and Marilyn Lane around 2:59 a.m. Investigators say a 23-year-old Maryville man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Louisville Road. The report says the man struck a traffic signal support post after failing to negotiate a curve.

Investigators say the driver was wearing a Department of Transportation approved helmet.

The name of the victim has not been released.