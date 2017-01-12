Vols’ spring enrollees Johnson, Reid building fast friendship

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee has five mid-year enrollees this season.

The newest group of Vols is getting a jump start in the classroom and the weight room. For some, they’re also using this time to find a new best friend.

It can be a little intimidating starting college early and adding the role of a collegiate football player in the SEC to your plate can be overwhelming. It can be helpful to have a buddy to go through that with you. For Vols defensive end DeAndre Johnson, that’s his roommate, linebacker Shanon Reid.

“We’re both real clean guys, we’re both funny,” Johnson said. “He can walk in my room any time, we’re not shy, we just kind of connect. We’re open, that’s the biggest thing to each other. It helps a lot, it’s a transition onto the field, when you know a guy and he knows you, it makes everything easy.”

“When I get up in the morning, I’m already used to seeing him so that’s already great knowing that,” said Reid. “Finally getting to know DeAndre in person, we can build a bond and a best friendship.”

The South Florida natives got their first taste of winter weather when they arrived to snow earlier this week. They both said it was beautiful to look at but as soon as they stepped outside they went right back in.

Mid-Year Enrollees

Defensive End Deandre Johnson

Offensive Lineman Riley Locklear

Quarterback Will McBride

Linebacker Shanon “Reezy” Reid

Offensive Lineman Trey Smith