Union County woman charged with sexually exploiting juvenile boys

Published:
Tonya Raper (source: TBI)
MAYNARDVILLE (WATE) – A Union County woman has been charged in a sexual exploitation case involving juvenile males.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Tonya Suzette Raper, 31, is accused of soliciting underage males for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. She is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means and one count of solicitation of a minor.

TBI began investigating Raper’s case in October. A grand jury returned indictments Thursday and she was taken into custody. She is being held on $20,000 bond.

