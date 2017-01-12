TSSAA keeps BlueCross Bowl in Cookeville through 2020

HERMITAGE, Tenn. – All roads to a high school football state championship will continue to lead to Cookeville.

The TSSAA Board of Control voted to keep the BlueCross Bowl in Cookeville from 2017-2020 today at a meeting in Hermitage.

Bid proposals were provided by the cities Clarksville and Cookeville, who has hosted the title games since 2009 at Tennessee Tech University. Murfreesboro hosted the state championship games prior to 2009.

The rebid efforts were led by Tennessee Tech Athletic Director Mark Wilson who will assume the role as 2017 BlueCross Bowl Steering Committee Chairman.

“We are humbled and thrilled that the TSSAA Board of Control has entrusted Cookeville and Tennessee Tech to continue hosting the BlueCross Bowl for another four years,” said Wilson. “We feel we’ve created a standard of excellence by providing a Division I bowl-like experience for Tennessee’s student athletes, their fans and families and look forward to the ongoing partnership with the TSSAA board and its staff to take the experience to an even higher level.”

The package presented also offered the same financial guarantee as recent years of $253,000 and promised continued facility enhancements to Tucker Stadium. A rendering was shown in regards to a state-of-the-art videoboard that will be installed before the 2017 kick-off. Wilson also noted that 30 percent of funding has been identified for an extensive stadium renovation.

Cookeville will also continue as host for December’s Toyota East vs. West All-Star Classic, the all-star high school football game coordinated by the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association the week following the BlueCross Bowl games.

Cookeville is located 70 miles east of. The city is home to 1,500 hotel rooms, more than 100 restaurants, and hundreds of retail opportunities. Tennessee Tech has 10,492 students on a 235-acre campus. Tucker Stadium seats 16,500 and has an artificial turf surface.