Trump taps Giuliani for cybersecurity duties

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2014 file photo, lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani calls for the dismissal of a lawsuit filed against video game giant Activision by former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega outside Los Angeles Superior court in Los Angeles. During an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, July 10, 2016, Giuliani said saying the term "black lives matter" is "inherently racist." (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani finally has a job in the incoming Trump administration.

The president elect’s transition team announced Thursday that Giuliani will lend his expertise on cybersecurity issue facing the private sector. The former mayor is CEO of an international security consulting firm.

Trump is planning to host a series of meetings after he takes office with corporate executives where they can discuss their shared security challenges.

Trump has said that cybersecurity will be a top priority of his administration.

Giuliani had been considered for several cabinet-level positions, including secretary of state, but eventually pulled himself out of running.

 

