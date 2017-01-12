TBI: Shooting shuts down interstate in Kingsport

KINGSPORT (WJHL) – A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson confirmed agents are responding to a shooting involving two state troopers and a suspect on Interstate 26 in Sullivan County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials also confirmed that two troopers were involved in an incident where shots were fired and said at least one suspect is down. The suspect’s condition is not known at this time.

According to THP Lt. Bill Miller, the two troopers involved in the incident are reportedly okay. THP has handed the incident over to TBI.

Kingsport Police Department officials said the I-26 westbound lanes at the Rock Springs Road exit are closed and will remain closed until further notice “to allow for an extensive law enforcement related investigation.”

