KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Rhythm N’ Blooms began to announce the lineup for the 2017 music festival.
The festival features a variety of music acts, including well-known artists to up and coming.
This year’s acts include: Young the Giant, Gogol Bordello, Dave Barnes, John Paul White, Cruz Contreras, Parker Millsap, John Moreland, William Wild, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Peak Physique, Bonnie Bishop, the Pinklets and more.
More names will be announced in the coming weeks. The festival will be April 7-9. Online ticket sales for general admission weekend passes are $75 and VIP Weekend Passes are $190.
Related: U2 to headline Bonnaroo music festival, 2017 lineup announced
Rhythm N’ Blooms announces 2017 lineup
Rhythm N’ Blooms announces 2017 lineup x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Loudon County drug roundup
-
PHOTOS: Crews work in the snow to clean up after Gatlinburg fire
-
PHOTOS: Crews work in the snow to clean up after Gatlinburg fire
-
PHOTOS: Crews work in the snow to clean up after Gatlinburg fire
-
PHOTOS: Crews work in the snow to clean up after Gatlinburg fire
-
PHOTOS: Crews work in the snow to clean up after Gatlinburg fire
-
PHOTOS: Capri Drive shooting
-
PHOTOS: Remembering Channon Christian and Chris Newsom
-
GALLERY: 3 charged in connection with introduction of narcotics into a penal facility
-
PHOTOS: Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue shooting