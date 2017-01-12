Rhythm N’ Blooms announces 2017 lineup

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Rhythm N’ Blooms began to announce the lineup for the 2017 music festival.

The festival features a variety of music acts, including well-known artists to up and coming.

This year’s acts include: Young the Giant, Gogol Bordello, Dave Barnes, John Paul White, Cruz Contreras, Parker Millsap, John Moreland, William Wild, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Peak Physique, Bonnie Bishop, the Pinklets and more.

More names will be announced in the coming weeks. The festival will be April 7-9. Online ticket sales for general admission weekend passes are $75 and VIP Weekend Passes are $190.

