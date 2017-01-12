Police: Blount County man assaults girlfriend with taco

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A Blount County man was arrested after a domestic dispute between his girlfriend and her nephew Friday.

According to the report, Steven Stokes had a disagreement with his girlfriend, at their Maryville home. Stokes accused his girlfriend of having an online dating profile. The woman claims Stokes became angry and left the house to avoid a physical altercation.

The argument continued after Stokes returned to the residence. Sometime during the argument, the girlfriend claims Stokes threw cake onto the kitchen floor and was tearing up the residence. The two told the woman’s adult nephew to not take part in the argument when the nephew arrived at the house.

The girlfriend claims Stokes went to the neighbor’s house and she locked the door. When he returned, the woman says she told Stokes that he needed to leave the residence or she would call 911. She claims Stokes threatened to burn the residence down if she called for help.

The report says Stokes grabbed a taco and smeared it in his girlfriend’s face when she tried to call 911. Then, he pushed her down the hall, according to victim. The woman yelled for her nephew to call 911, however, Stokes threatened him. The nephew called the neighbors before Stokes assaulted him.

The nephew claims Stokes grabbed him by the neck and pushed him until he hit a bed and fell. The report says the nephew was strangled until it was hard to breathe.

The woman claims that she went to the neighbor’s house after she realized she could not stop the attack. A neighbor took Stokes out of the residence to maintain peace.

Investigators found taco remnants on the victim’s face and shirt. The woman had a small cut on her lip and her nephew had red skin on his neck, according to the police.

Police claim Stokes stated he had “extreme anger problems” when he was questioned at the residence. Police observed that Stokes had a strong odor of alcohol.

Stokes was transported to the Blount County Jail and faces charges for domestic violence with assault. Also, Stokes had warrants for his arrest.