Oak Ridge police search for missing 12-year-old boy

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Oak Ridge police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

James Creel was last seen on W. Outer Drive at Windgate Place. He has short blonde hair and was wearing a royal blue jacket, camouflage pants and black and blue shoes. Police say despite his age, he looks approximately 8 years old.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts should call (865) 425-4399.

The Oak Ridge Police Department is working to obtain a photo of the child from family. WATE 6 On Your Side will share the photo as soon as it is received.

