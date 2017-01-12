Oak Ridge police on scene of hostage situation, warn residents to stay inside

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Oak Ridge police are investigating what they say is a hostage situation Thursday evening.

Police say a man is holding a child hostage in a house on Norton Road with a rifle and may have access to more weapons. Officers are in the area of Norton Road, New York Avenue and Utah Avenue. The Oak Ridge Police Department is warning drivers to avoid the area and for residents to stay inside.

Police say they are working to negotiate with the suspect. Officers say this is not related to the missing child case from earlier in the day.

