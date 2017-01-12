Oak Ridge police on scene of hostage situation, warn residents to stay inside

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
police

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Oak Ridge police are investigating what they say is a hostage situation Thursday evening.

Police say a man is holding a child hostage in a house on Norton Road with a rifle and may have access to more weapons. Officers are in the area of Norton Road, New York Avenue and Utah Avenue. The Oak Ridge Police Department is warning drivers to avoid the area and for residents to stay inside.

Police say they are working to negotiate with the suspect. Officers say this is not related to the missing child case from earlier in the day.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more details. Refresh this page for updates.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic updates delivered to your mobile device.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s