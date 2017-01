MORRISTOWN (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Tiffany Campbell was last seen Thursday morning just before school. Police say she may be in the company of an adult male.

No other information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (423) 585-2701.

