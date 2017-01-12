Moons of 2017: A Full Wolf Moon shines

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Each full moon throughout the year has its own name given by early Native Americans. The tribes kept track of the season by giving distinctive names to the full moon of every month.

January’s full moon is called the “Full Wolf Moon.” Amid the cold temperatures and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Native American villages. The Full Wolf Moon is also known as the Old Moon and the Moon after Yule. In some tribes, it was called the Full Snow Moon, though most applied that name to the next full moon.

Since the lunar (“synodic”) month is roughly 29.5 days in length, on average, the dates of the full moon shift from year to year. Here is a list of all of the full moon names, dates and times in 2017:

January: Wolf Moon (Jan. 12, 6:34 a.m.)

Wolf Moon (Jan. 12, 6:34 a.m.) February: Snow Moon (Feb. 10, 7:33 p.m.)

Snow Moon (Feb. 10, 7:33 p.m.) March: Worm Moon (March 12, 10:54 p.m.)

Worm Moon (March 12, 10:54 p.m.) April: Pink Moon (April 11, 2:08 a.m.)

Pink Moon (April 11, 2:08 a.m.) May: Flower Moon (May 10, 5:42 p.m.)

Flower Moon (May 10, 5:42 p.m.) June: Strawberry Moon (June 9, 9:10 a.m.)

Strawberry Moon (June 9, 9:10 a.m.) July: Buck Moon (July 9, 12:07 a.m.)

Buck Moon (July 9, 12:07 a.m.) August: Sturgeon Moon (Aug. 7, 2:11 p.m.)

Sturgeon Moon (Aug. 7, 2:11 p.m.) September: Corn Moon (Sept. 6, 3:03 a.m.)

Corn Moon (Sept. 6, 3:03 a.m.) October: Hunter’s Moon (Oct. 5, 2:40 p.m.)

Hunter’s Moon (Oct. 5, 2:40 p.m.) November: Beaver Moon (Nov. 4, 1:23 a.m.)

Beaver Moon (Nov. 4, 1:23 a.m.) December: Cold Moon (Dec. 3, 10:47 a.m.)

According to Fred Espenak, a 30-year NASA veteran and world-renowned expert on eclipses, the three full moon supermoons in 2017 are:

January 12

November 4

December 3

The last supermoon on December 3 will be the closest moon of 2017 at 222,442 miles.

There will also be two eclipses and one total solar eclipse in 2017:

February 11 – According to Earth Sky, this eclipse is called a “deep penumbral” eclipse. It will only be visible from the Western Hemisphere and will be difficult to see.

August 7 – This will only be visible from the Eastern Hemisphere

August 21 – This will the first total solar eclipse visible from the Untied States in 38 years.

