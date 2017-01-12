Middle Tennessee boy who fell in fire pit in 2009 has died of his injuries

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Spring Hill boy critically injured eight years ago after falling into a fire pit has died.

Dylan Trevino suffered burns on more than 60 percent of his body after he fell into a fire pit in his family’s backyard during a Christmas gathering in 2009.

The 12-year-old boy underwent a multi-organ transplant in late fall and his liver recently began failing. Dylan had been hospitalized at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for more than a year.

The community and Dylan’s school have held fundraisers and blood drives to help support him. Last month a prayer vigil was held and just last weekend a benefit was held at Frankie’s Pizza and Grill in Spring Hill.

Another fundraiser will be hosted by the Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill on Saturday, January 14.

A portion of the proceeds from the Mockingbird from 4:00-10:00 p.m. will go towards the Trevino family.

The Mockingbird Restaurant is also holding a balloon release Saturday to honor Dylan’s memory. The balloons were donated by the Kroger on Port Royal Road in Spring Hill. Money raised from selling the balloons will go to Dylan’s family.

“I know that this community bands together in trials and tribulations,” said Kelly Scott with the Mockingbird Restaurant. “So we’re giving them the outlet to do that this Saturday night.”

Sunday would have been Dylan’s 13th birthday.