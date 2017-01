MEDIC puts out call for donations during Roll Up Your Sleeve Week

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – MEDIC Regional Blood Center is once again putting out the call for donations during the month when their supplies are typically critically low.

MEDIC is teaming up with Food City, Star 102.1, and WATE 6 On Your Side to encourage those in East Tennessee to roll up their sleeves and give lifesaving blood during the week of January 16-20. People are asked to donate, regardless of blood type.

Food City is hosting MEDIC at 25 of their East Tennessee area stores. To help encourage people to donate blood, one person at each Food City hosted blood drive will win a $50 Food City gift card. At the end of the week, every blood donor will be entered into another drawing for a $500 Food City gift card.

In addition to the locations at Food City stores, WATE 6 On Your Side is also hosting a MEDIC blood drive. One donor who gives blood there will also win a $50 Food City gift card.

Blood drive locations:

Monday, January 16

Food City South Knoxville, 7608 Mountain Grove, 5:30am – 1:00pm

Food City Alcoa, 131 N. Hall Rd, 11am – 6pm

Food City Blaine, 180 Rutledge Pike, 11am – 6pm

Food City Harriman, 1130 South Roane St., 11am – 6pm

Food City Crossville, 1180 West Avenue, 11am-6pm (CST)

Tuesday, January 17

Food City Clinton, 507 S Charles G Seivers Blvd, 11am – 6pm

Food City Oliver Springs, 508 E Tri-County Blvd, 11am – 6pm

Food City Vonore, 2120 Hwy 411, 11am – 6pm

Food City Jefferson City, 1507 Odell Dr., 11am – 6pm

Wednesday, January 18

Food City Maynardville, 4344 Maynardville Hwy, 11am – 6pm

Food City Morristown, 1105 E. Morris Blvd, 11am – 6pm

Food City Maryville West, 1610 West Broadway Ave., 11am-6pm

Food City Kodak, 2946 Winfield Dunn Pkwy, 11am – 6pm

Food City Deane Hill, 284 Morrell Road, 5:30am – 1pm

Food City Etowah, 841 U.S. 411, 11am-6pm\

Thursday, January 19

Food City Kingston, 1000 Ladd Landing Blvd, 11am – 6pm

Food City Maryville East, 2135 E. Broadway, 11am – 6pm

Food City Oak Ridge, 1199 Oak Ridge Turnpike, 11am – 6pm

Food City Sevierville, 741 Dolly Parton Parkway, 11am – 6pm

WATE-TV 6 On Your Side, 1306 North Broadway, 11:30am – 6:30pm

Friday, January 20

Food City Loudon, 2799 Highway 72 N., 11am – 6pm

Food City Tazewell, 917 Main St., 11am – 6pm

Food City Lafollette, 2111 Jacksboro Pike, 11am – 6pm

Food City Powell, 7350 Clinton Hwy, 11am – 6pm

Food City Dandridge, 123 West Hwy 25/70, 11am – 6pm

Food City Greeneville, 27556 East Andrew Johnson Highway, 11am-6pm