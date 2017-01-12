Lenoir City cuts ribbon on new city hall building

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – The Lenoir City mayor held a ribbon cutting Thursday for the much-needed new city hall building.

The new building is located on Highway 321 near Lenoir City High School. It will hold not only the mayor’s office, but also the police department and the fire chief, along with parks and recreation and other city service offices.

The mayor says they were able to buy the building and make necessary renovations without raising taxes.

“The court system obviously is here too. Just makes it better for the taxpayer. If they have a police issue, fire issue, parks and rec, sign up for whatever, it’s just convenience,” said Mayor Tony Aikens.

The city is also working to build a new utility building nearby to help serve people living in both Loudon and Knox counties.