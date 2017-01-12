Knoxville FBI welcomes first female Special Agent in Charge

Related Coverage FBI names new special agent in charge of Knoxville division

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Renae McDermott did not always want to be an FBI agent. As a little girl growing up in Pittsburg, she aspired to being a farmer.

“Growing up in the country, I thought being a dairy farmer was what I wanted to do,” McDermott said.

It was not until college when she found her true calling of protecting people and saving lives.

After 28 years in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, rising through the ranks of police officer, to agent, to special assistant under FBI Director James Comey, she earned her greatest achievement yet: the first-ever female Special Agent in Charge for the FBI Knoxville Division.

“It’s just very exciting,” she said, flashing a warm smile. “It’s a privilege and an honor. It’s hard to believe sometimes.”

After assuming her new role in Knoxville in November 2016, she said she has been staying busy, overseeing 41 counties in East Tennessee, including Chattanooga, Tri-Cities and Tullahoma divisions.

She said fighting terrorism remains her top goal.

“Counter terrorism is our number one priority and then counter-intelligence, so here we have a vibrant counter-terrorism squad as well as a counter-intelligence unit,” McDermott said.

McDermott’s career sends an important message to young girls around the world.

“You can do anything that anyone else can do,” she said, encouragingly. “Don’t tell yourself no. Just try and overcome, work hard and just tell yourself no.”

With women holding just 12 percent of senior ranking positions in the FBI, according to the New York Times, McDermott hopes to inspire more women to pursue careers in the bureau.

“We’re a diverse organization,” she said, “and diversity is what we need to be effective in society.”

McDermott said her favorite things about Knoxville so far are the Smokies, the nice people and the good food.