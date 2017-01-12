EPA: Areas around Kingston Steam Plant coal spill have recovered

HARRIMAN (WATE) – The U.S Environmental Protection Agency has reported areas around the TVA Kingston Steam Plant have returned to “pre-spill” conditions for the first time since the December 2008 coal ash spill.

The EPA refers to data collected from 2009-2015 that shows the fish community, sediment quality and tree swallow colonies have recovered to baseline conditions.

The entire coal ash cleanup was completed over a six-year period from 2009-2015, at an estimated cost of $1.134 billion.

TVA has posted the complete Kingston Coal Ash Recovery Project on its website which you can access here.