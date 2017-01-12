Cirrus Aircraft opens ‘Vision Center’ at McGhee Tyson Airport

ALCOA (WATE) – A project aimed at bringing more jobs to East Tennessee held its grand opening on Thursday.

Cirrus Aircraft announced in 2015 its plan to build what it calls a “Vision Center” – a place for sales, maintenance and service of its planes, including its new personal jet. The spot picked for the center is McGhee Tyson Airport.

All Cirrus aircraft owners will now come to East Tennessee to pick up some of the best selling airplanes in the world. One of Cirrus’ newest models is the Vision jet. It’s the first ever single engine personal jet. It looks small on the outside, but fits up to seven people.

Previous story: Minnesota-based Cirrus Aircraft to establish center in Knoxville area creating 170 jobs, invest $15 million

Cirrus is also well known for its only certified airplane with a parachute which has saved more than 150 people. The airplanes cost anywhere from $400,000 to $2.5 million.

“There’s just so many amenities for our customers, from lodging, to hotels, to the mountains and all the things that customers who come out of Knoxville are going to come here and stay here for days and sometimes even weeks. And they’re going to take part in all of those things. That was a huge part of the decision process,” said Todd Simmons, president of customer experience.

The company plans to sell 300 planes this year. Six hundred people are on the waiting list for the Vision jet, but only 20 to 50 will get one this year.