2 Knox County restaurants reinspected after low health inspection scores

KNXOVILLE (WATE) – A relatively new pancake house and restaurant in Farragut had one of the lowest health inspection scores of the year late last month. Within several weeks, the inspector returned for a follow-up.

Don Delfi’s Pancake House, 120 West End Avenue – Grade: 71 New Grade: 95

The Farragut pancake house’s health inspection score was upgraded to a 95 from a 71. Below 70 is considered unsanitary.

Previous story: Critical violations found at Farragut pancake house

The inspector reports that all of the critical violations were corrected. Under state guidelines, health inspectors check for certain risk factors, or critical violations, that could lead to foodborne illness, if not caught and corrected.

Plum Tree, 7052 Kingston Pike – Grade: 77 New Grade: 97

Risk factors at a second restaurant were corrected as well.

Plum Tree’s new grade is a 97. During the restaurant’s first inspection it scored a 77.

Web Extra: Read this week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

There were no problems for the top scoring restaurants of the week, no re-inspections will be necessary.

Top scores of the week:

Copper Cellar (Upstairs), 1807 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Uptown Grill, 1912 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Sunspot, 2200 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Green’s Tavern, 9307 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Dunkin’ Donuts, 720 Merchants Road – Grade: 100

Nixon’s Deli, 5716 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Archer’s BBQ, 5415 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Stefano’s Pizza, 1737 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Jimmy John’s, 1905 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Brazeiros, 6901 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Copper Cellar (Downstairs), 1807 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 99

Golden Wok, 7116 Strawberry Plains Pike – Grade: 99

While dining out, if you notice a health violation bring it to the manager’s attention. If nothing is done, call the health department in the county where you live.