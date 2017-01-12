2 injured after West Knoxville car crash, part of Middlebrook Pike closed

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A car crash closed a part of Middlebrook Pike early Thursday morning.

The crash between a Jeep and pickup truck happened westbound on Middlebrook Pike in between Connie Road and Broome Road.

One of the victims received serious injuries and another victim has minor injuries. Both victims were transported to the hospital.

There is no more information at this time. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew at the scene.

