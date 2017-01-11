Woman convicted in Knox County carjacking, shooting

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A woman was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday for shooting and nearly killing a man in Knox County while robbing him of his vehicle.

Candice Morgan, 30, pleaded guilty to attempted especially aggravated robbery. Under the terms of the agreement, she will spend 25 years in prison.

During the plea hearing, prosecutors said on October 2, Morgan used a .380 caliber handgun to shoot the victim on Callahan Drive and stole his 1999 Ford F-150 truck. While recovering in the hospital, the victim was able to identify Morgam as the shooter.

Knox County deputies were able to track her down to Cleveland, Ohio, where she was arrested while in possession of the gun that she later admitted was used in the robbery.