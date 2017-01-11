The French Market moving to new location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville crepierie, The French Market, announced Wednesday they will be moving to a new location according to co-owner, Allen Tate.

They’re set to open at 412 Clinch Avenue in a space adjacent to US Bank.

The announcement comes following a settlement between the business and their landlord, Dover Development.

In June, Tate told WATE 6 On Your Side he felt his business was being “pushed out” by Dover Development.

“It’s kind of depressing. We’re pretty upset about it. It’s very stressful,” said Tate.

Tate says since his landlord decided to redevelop the hotel on top of his restaurant as Hyatt Place, certain renovations like the giant temporary wall built in front of his store are hurting his business. He was told by landlord Rick Dover it’s for safety but it ruins the view from the patio and Tate wasn’t told how long it’ll be up.

“We feel like we’re being intimidated by our landlord to get out,” he said.

Following the announcement the business will be moving, Tate said a settlement has been reached with Dover, and both parties are happy with the new location.

