Tennessee lawmaker criticizes ‘predatory’ state lottery ads

NASHVILLE (WATE) – A Tennessee state representative is sounding off against the Tennessee lottery. Rep. Andy Holt contacted WATE 6 On Your Side saying recent ads are “predatory and out of hand.”

Holt said he’s fed up with the lottery commercials he said he heard, pointing out the problems with three specific ones. He says one of them shows a clerk convincing a man to buy a “Biscuits and Gravy” lottery ticket instead of the actual food items. He says the commercial gives the message the man can win and get all the biscuits and gravy he wants.

Holt claims these commercials are preying on the poor to help pay for the education of the middle and upper class.

“The message that is resounding to me through that marketing message is this idea of selling the false hope of hey, if you will just buy this ticket instead of this breakfast, then you will have the opportunity to get $2,500 or $10,000 or whatever the case may be,” he said.

The Tennessee Lottery Association said they’d prefer not to comment on the matter. Holt says he hasn’t reached out to the association with his concerns. Holt was also not able to provide copies of the commercials to which he referred.

Holt says he plans to draft legislation to hopefully create a committee to approve commercials made by the Tennessee Lottery Association.