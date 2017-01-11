State legislators to take questions at annual Knoxville luncheon

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(Photo: WKRN)
(Photo: WKRN)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists Annual Legislative Luncheon is this weekend, featuring a number of state lawmakers who will be taking questions from the public and journalists.

The event is Saturday, January 14, at the Bearden Banquet Hall, 5806 Kingston Pike, next to Buddy’s BBQ. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., the serving line starts at 11:45 a.m. and the program begins at noon.

Cost for lunch is $15 in advance for ETSPJ members, $18 in advance for non-members, and $20 at the door. Those not eating do not have to pay admission. The event is open to the public, but reservations are required for lunch.

More online: Make a reservation

WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Kristin Farley will serve as moderator and the following legislators are set to attend:

  • Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville)
  • Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville)
  • Rep. Bill Dunn (R-Knoxville)
  • Rep. Jimmy Matlock (R-Lenoir City)
  • Sen. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge)
  • Rep. Bob Ramsey (R-Maryville)
  • Rep. Eddie Smith of Knoxville (R-Knoxville)
  • Rep. Rick Staples (D-Knoxville)
  • Sen. Ken Yager (R-Kingston)
  • Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s