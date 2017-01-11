Sex offender to be extradited to Indiana, arrested in Blount County

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A registered sex offender was arrested in Blount County Tuesday and will be extradited back to his home state of Indiana.

Ronald Jay Wilcox, 47, was arrested at his job at an auto repair shop on Sundance Road in Maryville. Wilcox moved to Vonore from Indiana and registered as a sex offender in Monroe County. He was originally registered in Indiana.

Wilcox had a warrant for his arrested for a violation of probation for not meeting the terms of his child support agreement, according to the report.

An investigator went to Wilcox’s job after receiving complaints that Wilcox was taking money from customers without completing work. Blount County maintains files on offenders who work in the area.

Also, investigators found drug paraphernalia. The suspect may face additional charges.