Search continues for new Knox County Schools superintendent

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Schools is continuing their search for a new superintendent. Friday is the last day the school board is accepting applications. Eleven people from all over the country have applied for the job so far.

Susan Horn, a member of the committee, feels they have not found the right person for the job yet. She says it is difficult to find someone who has experience in a school system as large as Knox County.

“We have to make sure that we have the right person in place who can get our kids to the level that we want them to be and continue on the path of improving our schools,” says Horn.

Interim superintendent Buzz Thomas is set to step down in June.