Predators get dramatic 2-1 OT win over Canucks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Calle Jarnkrok scored a shorthanded goal with only :01 left in overtime and the Nashville Predators beat Vancouver 2-1 Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Mattias Eckholm took a holding penalty with less than two minutes to play to give Vancouver a 4 on 3 advantage to finish the game, but after a Pekka Rinne save Roman Josi led a 2 on 0 breakaway for the game winner past Ryan Miller. It’s Jarnkrok’s 6th goal of the season.

The goal was almost unnecessary. Josi scored only :20 seconds into the OT period, but the goal was waived off because of a goaltender interference call on Viktor Arvidsson.

Austin Watson got the Predators on the call first in the second period with his third goal of the season.

It looked like the Preds were headed for a 1-0 shutout win when Brandon Sutter scored with only 48 seconds to play to send it to overtime.

Rinne finished with 29 saves for the victory.