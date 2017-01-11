Pilot injured after small plane crashes in Middle Tennessee

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A small plane crashed into a field in Carthage, Tennessee, on Wednesday, injuring the lone pilot.

It happened on McCall Street just after 3:30 p.m., EMS officials told WKRN-TV.

(Courtesy: Smith County Insider)

LifeFlight was called to the scene and transported the victim to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries to the lower legs.

The pilot was identified as Collin McDonald by County Mayor Michael Nesbitt. Vanderbilt officials confirmed he is in stable condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Maule aircraft made a forced landing. It plans to investigate.

