Knoxville man confesses to sexually molesting child, sentenced to 19 years

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Daryl Baker (source: Knox County Jail)
Daryl Baker (source: Knox County Jail)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after he was recorded confessing to sexually molesting a child on the video-recording system of an Uber vehicle.

Daryl R. Baker, 61, pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated sexual battery, five counts of attempted rape of a child and two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Prosecutors said on December 21, 2013, the Knoxville Police Department received information that Baker had been sexually assaulting a child for several years beginning when the victim was 9. Baker was confronted about the assaults and his confession was recorded in an Uber vehicle. He also confessed to a police investigator.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, he will serve 19 years in prison.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s