Knoxville Area Transit offers free Wi-Fi on all buses, trolleys

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Passengers on Knoxville Area Transit buses and trolleys can now access free Wi-Fi while traveling.

The service is offered on all KAT buses and trolleys and the Knoxville Station Transit Center. KAT has made many improvements in the past year, including later service to neighborhood routes and new Sunday service to parts of the city.

“This is a great time to change your commute to transit,” says Dawn Distler, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville. “With our free Wi-Fi, you can read and answer your e-mails before you even reach the office. Our later service on many routes means you can work later, or stop off for dinner before you head home. Google Transit trip planner makes it easy to plan your trip. We recommend that you make 2017 the year you Ride for change.”

KAT plans to upgrade its website to offer compatibility with smartphones, give easy access to route and schedule information and trip planning, and allow passengers to sign up for text alerts for their desired route. KAT hopes to launch the new website during the summer.

For more information on KAT, visit katbus.com or call 865-637-3000.

