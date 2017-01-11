Clinton man found dead in mobile home fire

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

CLINTON (WATE) – A Clinton man is dead after a mobile home fire Tuesday morning.

David Early Floyd, 25, was found dead after Anderson County deputies and fire crews were called to the fire in Cedar Grove Mobile Home Park about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday

Firefighters from the Marlow, Claxton, Andersonville, and Clinton Fire Departments along with Anderson County EMS were called to the scene. Sheriff’s investigators, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.

