2 men arrested after carjacking in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two men were arrested after a carjacking in Knoxville Monday night.

Two women were getting into a car inside the Market Square parking garage around 11:55 p.m. in downtown Knoxville when Leviantay H. Pryor and Terion Scales approached them. The suspects pulled out a gun and knife and demanded money, according to the report.

The suspects took $200 in cash, a cell phone and the car.

Pryor faces charges for aggravated robbery and carjacking. Scales faces charges for aggravated robbery, carjacking and fugitive from justice.