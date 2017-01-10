Volunteers hire Rock Gullickson as new director of strength & conditioning

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee announced the hiring of a new director of strength and conditioning Tuesday.

Rock Gullickson has 39 years of coaching experience, including 17 years in the NFL. In his role, Gullickson will oversee strength and conditioning for all of UT’s sports programs.

Formerly, he was the head strength coach for the St.Louis/Los Angeles Rams for eight seasons. He helped the organization with reconstructing the layout of the team’s new California facility.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Rock Gullickson and his wife, Terry, into the Tennessee family,” said Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones. “I’ve personally known Rock for more than 20 years and know what he stands for as a coach and a person. He fits the culture we are continuing to build at UT and he has a comprehensive plan that I truly believe our players will greatly benefit from.”

Gullickson worked with Jones at Rutgers during the early 90s.

“He is passionate about his work, a tireless worker, detail-oriented and has a tremendous track record of developing and motivating players to reach their maximum potential. The strength staff spends more time with our players than anyone and he, along with our current staff, will provide our players with the type of training needed to compete at the highest level,” said Jones.

Gullickson was also a coach for the Green Bay Packers and was named NFL Strength Coach of the Year in 2007. He became a coach for the New Orleans Saints in 2000.

He graduated from Moorhead State in 1978 and was a guard and team captain for the Dragons.

Excited to welcome Rock Gullickson to Rocky Top 🍊🍊💪 📰 https://t.co/tHikGfCgoj pic.twitter.com/wpt4H7XOrG — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) January 10, 2017