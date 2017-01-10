Vols rank No. 22 in AP Top 25 Poll

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett is mobbed by teammates after Barnett got his 33rd career sack, against Nebraska in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Barnett's sack gave him the school record for career sacks, which had been held by Pro Football Hall of Fame lineman Reggie White. Tennessee won 38-24. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett is mobbed by teammates after Barnett got his 33rd career sack, against Nebraska in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Barnett's sack gave him the school record for career sacks, which had been held by Pro Football Hall of Fame lineman Reggie White. Tennessee won 38-24. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVIlLE (WATE) – The Volunteers are in the AP Top 25 Poll at the end of the 2016 college football season.

The Vols are ranked No. 22 in the country after their win against Nebraska in the Music City Bowl and having an overall record of 9-4.

Clemson came in at No. 1 against its win over the once undefeated Crimson Tide, which is now No. 2.

AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Southern California
  4. Washington
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida State
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Michigan
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Stanford
  13. LSU
  14. Florida
  15. Western Michigan
  16. Virgina Tech
  17. Colorado
  18. West Virginia
  19. South Florida
  20. Miami (FL)
  21. Louisville
  22. Tennessee
  23. Utah
  24. Auburn
  25. San Diego State

Related: Peyton Manning named 2017 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s