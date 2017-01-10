Vols rank No. 22 in AP Top 25 Poll

Related Coverage Peyton Manning named 2017 College Football Hall of Fame inductee

KNOXVIlLE (WATE) – The Volunteers are in the AP Top 25 Poll at the end of the 2016 college football season.

The Vols are ranked No. 22 in the country after their win against Nebraska in the Music City Bowl and having an overall record of 9-4.

Clemson came in at No. 1 against its win over the once undefeated Crimson Tide, which is now No. 2.

AP Top 25 Poll

Clemson Alabama Southern California Washington Oklahoma Ohio State Penn State Florida State Wisconsin Michigan Oklahoma State Stanford LSU Florida Western Michigan Virgina Tech Colorado West Virginia South Florida Miami (FL) Louisville Tennessee Utah Auburn San Diego State

