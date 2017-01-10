Vols rank No. 22 in AP Top 25 Poll

KNOXVIlLE (WATE) – The Volunteers are in the AP Top 25 Poll at the end of the 2016 college football season.
The Vols are ranked No. 22 in the country after their win against Nebraska in the Music City Bowl and having an overall record of 9-4.
Clemson came in at No. 1 against its win over the once undefeated Crimson Tide, which is now No. 2.
AP Top 25 Poll
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Southern California
- Washington
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Florida State
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- Oklahoma State
- Stanford
- LSU
- Florida
- Western Michigan
- Virgina Tech
- Colorado
- West Virginia
- South Florida
- Miami (FL)
- Louisville
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Auburn
- San Diego State
