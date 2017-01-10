TBI to host Citizens’ Academy in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is holding a Citizen’s Academy for East Tennessee residents.

The four-week academy will be in April and will allow residents to get an insight on TBI’s work. Only 20 people will be able to participate. The agency investigates homicides, crime scenes, cyber crime and more.

To participate, residents must:

be at least 21-years-old

not have a criminal history other than minor traffic violations

be physically able to meet training requirements

attend one Tuesday night, three-hour session per week and one three-hour session on a Saturday for firearms training

sign all required documents and waivers

To apply, visit TBI’s website.