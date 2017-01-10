Suspect on the run after lottery winner robbed in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man is on the run after a lottery winner was robbed at a Knoxville convenience store.

The robbery happened on New Year’s Day around 9:56 p.m. at Thums Up Exxon at 2561 E. Magnolia Avenue. Witnesses say the suspect was originally inside the convenience store before following the victim outside. When getting into his car, the suspect walked up to victim and held a gun to the victim’s side.The suspect fled on foot after robbing the victim of $200.

He was last seen running toward Cherry Street. Investigators say the suspect in his in mid-20s, has a mustache and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

If anyone has information, contact the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7212.