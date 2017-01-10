Suspect arrested moments after Oak Ridge restaurant robbery

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
crime-alert

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – A suspect was taken into custody around 15 minutes after police say he robbed an Oak Ridge restaurant.

Police were called to Hibachi Burger, 138 Randolph Road, in Grove Center around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The person who called 911 said a man with a pistol and a bandana over his face had demanded money and ran off with an unknown amount.

Officers set up a perimeter and the owner of the restaurant said he had chased the suspect a short time before police arrived. Around 6:28 p.m., a man matching the suspect’s description was spotted on Hamilton Circle. Officers chased after him and took him into custody.

Charges have not yet been filed. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s