Search for good Samaritan who saved dogs from Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homeowner and tenant of a Nashville apartment building are searching for the good Samaritan who saved three dogs after it caught fire.

Winston is a multi-talented pup who’s been at Sarah Kennedy’s side for a decade.

But one day last month while Kennedy was away at work, with little Winston stuck upstairs at home, a fire sparked in the attic.

“Our neighbor, Patrick Campbell, he called and said, ‘Hey y’all need to come over here, flames coming out real big,” explained Malcolm Rose, who owns the building. “There’s four girls that live in this house. Luckily, all of them were at work. However, their pets were in there.”

Winston and two other dogs from the apartment were later spotted in a neighbor’s house. Turns out someone broke through the front door of the home and rushed the three dogs to safety before authorities arrived.

“Maybe smelled smoke, and heard the dogs barking, and knew we had animals,” noted Rose. “Came into the building, kicked our locks in, and let the animals escape.”

As of Monday, little remains of Kennedy’s upstairs room, but her Winston is fully intact.

“I couldn’t imagine life without him,” she said. “I would be wrecked right now.”

She and Rose have since tried to track down the good Samaritan. Rose’s research seems to lead to a contractor who was hard at work on a nearby shed when the fire started.

Kennedy is making a push on social media, hoping to simply thank this kind stranger.

“There are good people out there that are willing to sacrifice themselves for others, and animal’s lives,” said Kennedy. “That makes all the difference.”

Officials with Nashville Fire say the fire appears to be electrical.