Anderson County’s Sen. Randy McNally elected Tennessee Lt. Governor, Speaker of the Senate

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Senator Randy McNally was elected as Tennessee’s Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Tuesday.

“I am truly humbled at the trust you have placed in me,” Lt. Governor McNally said. “Over the last ten years, our Tennessee Senate has developed a strong reputation as an efficient and fiscally responsible legislative body. It is a well-earned reputation that I plan to build on.”

McNally, a republican from Oak Ridge, has represented Anderson, Loudon and part of Knox counties as a state senator. He was a part of the Senate Finance Ways and Means Committee and a former chairman of the Senate Education Committee.

“During the last decade, Tennessee has been blessed with outstanding political leadership,” McNally continued. “Tennessee has cut taxes, eliminated wasteful spending and kept public debt to a minimum. Our nation’s credit agencies have rewarded Tennessee with AAA ratings. These ratings are a direct result of our fiscal discipline and strong economic policy.”

He is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School, Memphis State University and the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy.

“The path to success has been laid out for us. We know it well because we have already walked it,” McNally concluded. “We must continue our journey. We must have the strength and courage to stay on course to ensure Tennessee remains the greatest state in the nation to live, work and raise a family.”

#HAPPENINGNOW: Ramsey handing the gavel to newly elected Senate Speaker, Randy McNally. @6News pic.twitter.com/Heiu3juYmN — Kelly Reinke (@WATEKellyReinke) January 10, 2017

Chamber erupts in applause for current Senate Speaker Ramsey. Ramsey becomes emotional. @6News pic.twitter.com/5gqOtRkkiH — Kelly Reinke (@WATEKellyReinke) January 10, 2017

#HAPPENINGNOW: Election of Speaker of the Senate. Senator McNally from Anderson Co nominated. @6News pic.twitter.com/dhLXV1wDeN — Kelly Reinke (@WATEKellyReinke) January 10, 2017