LOUDON (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested wanted felon after a manhunt.

They and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searched the Highway 72 and Vonore Road area for Edward N. Keyt. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says Keyt is wanted in a homicide investigation and several felony warrants.

No other information has been released.

