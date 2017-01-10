Hostess recalls holiday-themed Twinkies for possible contamination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WATE) – Hostess is recalling some of its limited edition holiday Twinkies that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The Kansas City-based bakery is recalling its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies because of another recall by Blommer Chocolate Company of the confectionary coating used on the snack cakes.

The coating contains milk powder recalled by Valley Milk Products due to a concern of Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported and none of the confectionary coating has tested positive for Salmonella.

The affected product has a UPC code of 888109111571 and were sold in multipack boxes of nine individually wrapped cakes. The recall does not affect any other Hostess products. If you have purchased these cakes, return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people or others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with the bacteria can have fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.