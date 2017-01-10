Graceland to open new entertainment complex in March

In this Aug. 8, 2016 photo, the front of the new 450-room Guest House at Graceland is shown in Memphis, Tenn. Elvis Presley used to dream about building a guest house at his Graceland property, for friends who would visit the rock and roll icon in Memphis. Presley didn't get to see his dream come true, but his fans will. The Guest House at Graceland is being built just steps from Presley's former home, and it aims to impress Memphis visitors with modern design and amenities with an exterior evocative of a comfortable Southern Colonial home. It is set to open Oct. 27. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A new entertainment complex featuring exhibits and restaurants focused on the life and career of Elvis Presley is scheduled to open in March at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

The 200,000-square foot complex will be located across the street from Graceland, Presley’s longtime home. The house was turned into a museum after his death in 1977. It has attracted Presley fans and tourists from around the world ever since.

Elvis Presley Enterprises, which operates Graceland, says Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley, will attend the grand opening March 2. The center is part of a $140 million expansion of the Graceland tourist attraction.

Presley, who was born on Jan. 8, 1935, would have turned 82 on Sunday. His birthday was celebrated at Graceland with a memorabilia auction and a cake cutting ceremony.

